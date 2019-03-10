CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
5-6-6
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
(five, six, six)
2-8-9-3
(two, eight, nine, three)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.01
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.01)
Estimated jackpot: $296,000
03-05-11-17-25
(three, five, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
Comments