Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 03, 2019 07:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

7-6-4-2

(seven, six, four, two)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:44.13

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 44.13)

02-18-26-32-34

(two, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

