CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-8-7
(one, eight, seven)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
5-2-3-4
(five, two, three, four)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.04
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.04)
10-12-26-30-32
(ten, twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $267 million
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
