Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 19, 2019 08:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

4-7-8-9

(four, seven, eight, nine)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.11

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.11)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

01-03-09-14-15

(one, three, nine, fourteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

17-24-34-56-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

