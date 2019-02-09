Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 09:29 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

4-6-7-8

(four, six, seven, eight)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.45

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.45)

Estimated jackpot: $123,000

07-09-14-18-37

(seven, nine, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

01-02-03-07-39, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(one, two, three, seven, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

08-22-31-33-47, Mega Ball: 25

(eight, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

