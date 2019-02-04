CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
4-6-7-1
(four, six, seven, one)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.28
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.28)
04-06-17-20-27
(four, six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
