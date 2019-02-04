Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 04, 2019 07:23 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

4-6-7-1

(four, six, seven, one)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.28

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.28)

04-06-17-20-27

(four, six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

