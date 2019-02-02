CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
1-8-9
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(one, eight, nine)
0-5-5-2
(zero, five, five, two)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:46.11
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 46.11)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
03-04-06-10-33
(three, four, six, ten, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
03-34-37-45-47, Mega Ball: 17
(three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven; Mega Ball: seventeen)
Comments