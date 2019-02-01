CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
4-9-5-1
(four, nine, five, one)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:40.89
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 40.89)
01-09-22-27-37
(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
