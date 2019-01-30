CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
1-9-6-6
(one, nine, six, six)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:46.06
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 46.06)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
03-17-18-25-26
(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
03-14-16-20-46, Mega Ball: 4
(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: four)
Comments