Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 08:14 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

1-9-6-6

(one, nine, six, six)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:46.06

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 46.06)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

03-17-18-25-26

(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

03-14-16-20-46, Mega Ball: 4

(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: four)

  Comments  