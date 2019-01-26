Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 26, 2019 08:18 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-1-8

2-2-2

6-9-1-7

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.14

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

07-13-24-30-38

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

10-16-23-31-34, Mega Ball: 8

