CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
8-0-5
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(eight, zero, five)
5-2-5-2
(five, two, five, two)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.91
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.91)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
08-13-34-35-39
(eight, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
Comments