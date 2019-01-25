Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 25, 2019 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

8-0-5

(eight, zero, five)

5-2-5-2

(five, two, five, two)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.91

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.91)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

08-13-34-35-39

(eight, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

  Comments  