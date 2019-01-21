CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-1-6
(seven, one, six)
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
3-0-1-9
(three, zero, one, nine)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.55
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.55)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
12-23-25-29-38
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
