Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 20, 2019 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-8-5

(five, eight, five)

2-0-2

(two, zero, two)

6-0-1-1

(six, zero, one, one)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.93

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.93)

Estimated jackpot: $348,000

10-19-22-27-29

(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

  Comments  