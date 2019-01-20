CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
2-0-2
(two, zero, two)
6-0-1-1
(six, zero, one, one)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.93
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.93)
Estimated jackpot: $348,000
10-19-22-27-29
(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
