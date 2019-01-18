CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
0-4-8
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(zero, four, eight)
5-4-0-4
(five, four, zero, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.83
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.83)
01-02-19-21-29
(one, two, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Comments