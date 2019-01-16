CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
8-9-7-5
(eight, nine, seven, five)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.43
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 49.43)
Estimated jackpot: $306,000
03-07-09-32-35
(three, seven, nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
14-29-31-56-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
01-22-34-37-44, Mega Ball: 27
(one, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-seven)
