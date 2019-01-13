Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 13, 2019 07:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

8-6-4-1

(eight, six, four, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.94

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.94)

02-20-25-30-36

(two, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

  Comments  