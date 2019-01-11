CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
3-3-5-4
(three, three, five, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.96
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.96)
Estimated jackpot: $264,000
02-15-20-26-32
(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $173,000
04-05-31-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(four, five, thirty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
