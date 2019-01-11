Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 11, 2019 09:53 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

3-3-5-4

(three, three, five, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.96

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.96)

Estimated jackpot: $264,000

02-15-20-26-32

(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

04-05-31-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(four, five, thirty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

  Comments  