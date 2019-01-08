Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 08, 2019 07:23 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-9-0

(five, nine, zero)

6-4-8

(six, four, eight)

8-9-8-6

(eight, nine, eight, six)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.50

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.50)

12-17-28-31-35

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

