Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 08:04 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

1-2-9-0

(one, two, nine, zero)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.46

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.46)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

10-21-25-33-36

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

  Comments  