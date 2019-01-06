CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
5-8-2
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(five, eight, two)
1-2-9-0
(one, two, nine, zero)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.46
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.46)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
10-21-25-33-36
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Comments