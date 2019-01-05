CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
1-4-7-6
(one, four, seven, six)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.72
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.72)
Estimated jackpot: $218,000
11-20-21-29-33
(eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
