Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 08:03 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

1-4-7-6

(one, four, seven, six)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.72

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.72)

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

11-20-21-29-33

(eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

