CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
2-1-1-4
(two, one, one, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.09
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.09)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
10-12-14-16-19
(ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
