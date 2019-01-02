CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)
9-1-6-0
(nine, one, six, zero)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.16
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.16)
05-07-17-24-30
(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
