CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 02, 2019 07:18 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

6-1-0

(six, one, zero)

9-1-6-0

(nine, one, six, zero)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.16

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.16)

05-07-17-24-30

(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

