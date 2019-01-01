Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 07:18 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

9-3-1

(nine, three, one)

3-4-5-8

(three, four, five, eight)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.63

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.63)

11-14-16-34-38

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

