Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 29, 2018 08:24 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

9-4-6-7

(nine, four, six, seven)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.50

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.50)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

08-23-26-30-32

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

12-42-51-53-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(twelve, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

04-06-17-35-42, Mega Ball: 6

(four, six, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-two; Mega Ball: six)

  Comments  