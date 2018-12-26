Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:40.46
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
