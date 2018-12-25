Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 25, 2018 08:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

2-8-1-3

(two, eight, one, three)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.02

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.02)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

01-14-17-36-38

(one, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

