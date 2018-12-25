CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
2-8-1-3
(two, eight, one, three)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.02
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.02)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
01-14-17-36-38
(one, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
