CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 20, 2018 07:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

7-3-4

(seven, three, four)

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

5-1-1-1

(five, one, one, one)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.00

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.00)

02-04-11-15-31

(two, four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $305 million

Estimated jackpot: $281 million

