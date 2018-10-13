CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
6-2-9-8
(six, two, nine, eight)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:43.22
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 43.22)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
09-11-19-22-33
(nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
Estimated jackpot: $654 million
11-14-32-43-65, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
03-23-30-38-40, Mega Ball: 1
(three, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-eight, forty; Mega Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $13 million
Comments