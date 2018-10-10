Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 10, 2018 09:28 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

8-2-6-5

(eight, two, six, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.07

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.07)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

14-20-28-34-39

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $276,000

Estimated jackpot: $548 million

08-23-27-42-60, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Powerball: seven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

16-21-34-40-46, Mega Ball: 24

(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty, forty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $12 million

  Comments  