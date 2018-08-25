CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
0-8-1-8
(zero, eight, one, eight)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:46.81
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 46.81)
Estimated jackpot: $334,000
10-12-23-32-34
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
20-25-54-57-63, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-five, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
03-13-14-17-38, Mega Ball: 20
(three, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty)
Comments