Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

August 22, 2018 07:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-11-12-20-23

(three, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-three)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

  Comments  