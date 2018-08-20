Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 20, 2018 08:03 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

9-5-4-5

(nine, five, four, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.41

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.41)

Estimated jackpot: $289,000

09-25-26-33-38

(nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

  Comments  