Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
08-10-36-39-47, Mega Ball: 2
(eight, ten, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Mega Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $23 million
August 15, 2018 09:29 PM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
08-10-36-39-47, Mega Ball: 2
(eight, ten, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Mega Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $23 million
Comments