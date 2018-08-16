Delta tunnels cost soars to nearly $20 billion. How will new price tag affect project?

The estimated cost of the Delta tunnels project, Gov. Jerry Brown’s controversial plan to re-engineer the troubled hub of California’s water network, has jumped to nearly $20 billion.

The latest $19.9 billion price tag represents a 22 percent increase from the estimate of $16.3 billion, released by state officials last year.

It’s disclosed in a July 27 letter to the federal government from the recently-formed Delta Conveyance Finance Authority, an agency set up by the south-of-Delta water agencies that are attempting to finance the massive project. In the letter, the finance authority expresses interest in applying for a $1.6 billion water-infrastructure loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in order to jump-start the long-awaited project.

The letter says the new estimate includes “anticipated cost inflation from the time the initial cost estimates were developed in 2014 through the expected 16-year construction period.” Project proponents assumed inflation would increase the tunnels’ costs by 1.5 percent a year.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The higher cost estimate could represent another hurdle for the tunnels, known officially as California WaterFix. Although the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has agreed to spend $10.8 billion on the tunnels’ construction, some other potential contributors haven’t finalized their commitments.

Officials with Metropolitan, which serves 25 million Southern Californians, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Besides the financial issues, the project is still without crucial water-rights permits and fending off lawsuits from environmentalists and Northern California local governments that oppose the tunnels.

Brown’s administration says WaterFix would shore up reliability of water deliveries to the southern half of the state by improving water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The massive Delta pumping stations that move water south are so powerful that they can draw Chinook salmon, Delta smelt and other fish toward predators or into the pumps themselves. Because the fish are protected by the Endangered Species Act, the pumps sometimes have to be shut off or throttled back at critical times.

When that happens, water flows out to the ocean, to the frustration of Metropolitan and other south-of-Delta water agencies expecting deliveries. By re-routing a portion of the Sacramento River through the twin underground tunnels, Brown’s aides say WaterFix would protect the fish.

Opponents say the project would actually worsen conditions in the Delta, in part because the tunnels would divert fresh Sacramento River water from the heart of the estuary, degrading water quality.