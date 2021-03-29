Fresno’s CBD Center is open and thriving. Now, the owner is looking to add legal weed market

The CBD business was just a detour for SJ Van Horn.

The longtime Fresno businessman opened the CBD Center at McKinley Avenue and First Street in 2019 while waiting for the city to issue guidance and regulations for commercial cannabis businesses.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound taken from cannabis plants like hemp and is the legal cousin to marijuana’s THC. In recent years, CBD products have begun to show up in designated stores like Van Horn’s, but also on pharmacy and grocery store shelves as treatment for everything from chronic pain to anxiety.

“When I got into this,” Van Horn says, “I saw a need — a huge void for people to have access.”

CDB is booming; new store in Clovis

He’s standing inside the CBD Center, in a strip-mall storefront. The store comes off as part high-end supplement store, part doctor’s office. In the front, there are a variety of CBD lotions, tinctures, pills, gummies and infused water. There’s even a pet section with dog treats and the like.

In back is a consultation center where customers can get educated on the workings of CBD. It’s full of informational signs and a large TV that shows a rundown of CBD; what it is, how it works and how it’s different than marijuana.

Hint: It won’t get you high and, at legal doses, won’t show up on drug tests.

A large window looks in on the center’s manufacturing equipment, including a $10,000 glass tube extractor, allowing customers to see how the products are made.

While the shop carries a variety of CBD brands, Van Horn manufactures more than a dozen products under his own brand (you may have seen the billboard around town). He will soon have distribution into other parts of the state and locally into stores like Save Mart.

The CBD business is so good that Van Horn is expanding.

A second CBD Center will open in Clovis at Herndon and Fowler avenues in May, and a third location is planned for northwest Fresno at Herndon and Highway 99. The plan is to eventually expand to other parts of the Valley, Van Horn says.

The $100 million business

Of course, the original intent was to get into the legal marijuana market.

In many ways, the CBD Center has been a dry run for Crescent, the cannabis company Van Horn started with business partner Kyle James Wilkins.

Crescent has applied for two of the city’s 14 retail cannabis licenses; one for a building it owns on Gettysburg and Blackstone avenues in District 7 and another for a location on West Shaw Avenue in District 1. Both applications have advanced into the Phase II of the city’s review process.

But the plan all along was to create an integrated marijuana business where every aspect of the product is controlled, “from seed to sale.”

“We want a business that can own the entire process,” Van Horn says.

The company already runs a delivery service in San Luis Obispo and is looking to apply for a manufacturing license at a facility somewhere in downtown Fresno.

According to the city’s Office of Cannabis Oversight, it received just nine applications for 16 non-retail commercial cannabis business permits allowed the by the city for manufacturing, cultivation, distribution and microbusiness. Because so few applications were received, the city will re-open the process for those permits, though the department doesn’t have a timeline for when that will happen.

While dispensaries are the most visible part of the emerging cannabis industry, the real growth is in manufacturing and cultivation, Van Horn says.

“That’s the $100 million business.”

And Fresno is prime location for it, Van Horn says. The city is located between cannabis hubs in Humboldt County and Los Angeles, in an area of that state that has deep ties with legacy agriculture. If done right, Van Horn envisions the creation of Fresno’s own cannabis IPO, or organizational union of cannabis companies, all acting toward the same goals.

In the end, “people love cannabis,” Van Horn says. As it becomes more legitimized for both medicinal and recreational purposes, people no longer have to feel bad about it.

“That’s exciting to a lot of people,” he says.

“We would like to lead the charge for Fresno.”