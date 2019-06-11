Pot in California
Parlier joins California marijuana industry with groundbreaking for pot manufacturing facility
Former NFL quarterback opens cannabis plant in Parlier
Parlier is joining the ranks of California marijuana-producing cities with groundbreaking Tuesday for a manufacturing facility.
Fresno-based Greenbrier Holdings is building the plant, which it says will be a place to make a variety of consumable cannabis products. The company touted Parlier’s central location as ideal for distributing statewide.
Greenbrier already runs a greenhouse cultivation operation in Santa Barbara County in conjunction with two farm businesses.
“Our new manufacturing facility will decrease the carbon footprint statewide as we simplify the production, distribution and delivery process,” said Jeff Tuel, vice president of sales, in a news release. “Greenbrier Holdings has a rich history in agriculture in California, and this expertise will shape the future of the cannabis industry as we bring improved technologies, processes and efficiencies to premium cannabis products.”
Tuel is the former Clovis West High School quarterback who went on to Washington State and then the NFL, playing in two games (one start) for the Buffalo Bills during the 2013 season. He was on the Bills practice squad the next season and had two stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 before retiring.
He transitioned to selling solar products to farmers before moving to Greenbrier.
