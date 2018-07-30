Mexican national sentenced to prison for growing marijuana in national forest

A man from Michoacán, Mexico, was sentenced Monday in Fresno federal court to almost four years in prison for conspiring to cultivate marijuana on public land, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Raul Cardenas-Solis, 22, was also ordered to pay $11,195 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service to defray costs of cleaning up the area damaged by the cultivation.

Court documents say that in 2017 officers found Cardenas checking water lines at a cultivation site in the North Meadow Creek area in the Tulare County portion of Seqouia National Forest. Extensive damage to the land was caused by deforestation, pesticide and fertilizer use.

