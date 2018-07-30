Marijuana farms in Forest Service and wilderness areas have been a persistent problem for federal officials.
Marijuana farms in Forest Service and wilderness areas have been a persistent problem for federal officials. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee File Photo
Marijuana farms in Forest Service and wilderness areas have been a persistent problem for federal officials. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee File Photo

Pot in California

Mexican national sentenced to prison for growing marijuana in national forest

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

July 30, 2018 12:47 PM

A man from Michoacán, Mexico, was sentenced Monday in Fresno federal court to almost four years in prison for conspiring to cultivate marijuana on public land, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Raul Cardenas-Solis, 22, was also ordered to pay $11,195 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service to defray costs of cleaning up the area damaged by the cultivation.

Court documents say that in 2017 officers found Cardenas checking water lines at a cultivation site in the North Meadow Creek area in the Tulare County portion of Seqouia National Forest. Extensive damage to the land was caused by deforestation, pesticide and fertilizer use.

Leobardo Diaz, 43, a Mexican citizen, was arrested for maintaining a large illegal marijuana garden on property that did not belong to him. The owner of the property discovered the marijuana plants on Spring Garden Road in Foresthill.

By

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  