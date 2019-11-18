Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Monday, Nov. 18
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bernal, Eleazar Ramirez, 81, Fresno, Nov. 13, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Cervantes, David, 62 ,Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Davis, Leola, 100, Fresno, Oct.18, Cremation Society of Central California
Del Cid, Luis Rolando, 73, Clovis, Nov. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Eng, Yook A., 97, Lindsay, Oct. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Faccinto, Mike “Mickey”, 80, Fresno, Nov. 15, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Hays, John, 77, Springville, Nov. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hinds, Thomas, 60, Fresno, Nov. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations
King, Billie A., 88, Visalia, Nov. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Lara, Rosie M., 70, Del Rey, Nov. 4, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Malatino, Marie, 100, Fresno, Nov. 11, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Martinez Jr., Robert James, 43, Fresno, Nov. 12, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Miller, David Wayne, 67, Porterville, Nov. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Payne, Wanda, 78, Fresno, Nov. 15, Cremation Socirty of Central California
Rodriguez, Alvin, 67, Fresno, Nov. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Romero, Rudy, 52, Fresno, Nov. 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Romero, Mary G., 100, Tulare, Nov. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Underwood, Thelma L., 86, Porterville, Nov. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Vera, John A., 79, Fresno, Nov. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Viana, Maria Teresa, 64 Madera, Nov. 14, Jay Chapel
Villegas, Eloy, 42, Mendota, Nov. 12, Jay Chapel
