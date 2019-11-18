Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Monday, Nov. 18

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bernal, Eleazar Ramirez, 81, Fresno, Nov. 13, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Cervantes, David, 62 ,Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Davis, Leola, 100, Fresno, Oct.18, Cremation Society of Central California

Del Cid, Luis Rolando, 73, Clovis, Nov. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Eng, Yook A., 97, Lindsay, Oct. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Faccinto, Mike “Mickey”, 80, Fresno, Nov. 15, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Hays, John, 77, Springville, Nov. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hinds, Thomas, 60, Fresno, Nov. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations

King, Billie A., 88, Visalia, Nov. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Lara, Rosie M., 70, Del Rey, Nov. 4, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Malatino, Marie, 100, Fresno, Nov. 11, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Martinez Jr., Robert James, 43, Fresno, Nov. 12, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Miller, David Wayne, 67, Porterville, Nov. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Payne, Wanda, 78, Fresno, Nov. 15, Cremation Socirty of Central California

Rodriguez, Alvin, 67, Fresno, Nov. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Romero, Rudy, 52, Fresno, Nov. 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Romero, Mary G., 100, Tulare, Nov. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Underwood, Thelma L., 86, Porterville, Nov. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Vera, John A., 79, Fresno, Nov. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Viana, Maria Teresa, 64 Madera, Nov. 14, Jay Chapel

Villegas, Eloy, 42, Mendota, Nov. 12, Jay Chapel

