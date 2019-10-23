Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 24

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Armenta, Hipolito 73, Fresno, Oct. 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Daddino, James Peter, 95, Fresno, Oct. 16, Boice Funeral Home

Freitas, Mario, 56, Fresno, Oct. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

French, Steven Anthony, 56, Visalia, Oct. 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Gibson, Janice Lee, 84, Clovis, Oct. 22, Serenity Funeral Services

Groeling, Lorraine Bernice, 98, Kingsburg, Oct. 5, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Hatanaka, George, S. 75, Fresno, Oct. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hothirath, Thomas, 65, Fresno Oct. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Jackson, Joan, 64, Fresno, Oct. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Kelley, Ralph L., 89, Visalia, Oct. 19, Boice Funeral Home

Kirchem, Stanley, 76, Fresno, Oct. 16, Chapel of theLight Funeral Home

Lee, Mai Nou, 33, Fresno, Oct. 10, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Leiker, Robert Dean, 77, Clovis, Oct. 20, Boice Funeral Home

Macomber, Beverly Jean, 86, Fresno, Oct. 15, Boice Funeral Home

Piers, Joan, 67, Fresno, Sept. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Quillin, Thelma Mae, 83, Fresno, Oct. 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Sandoval, Rudolfo, 77, Fresno, Oct. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Wilmoth, David Jay, 62, Fresno, Oct. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

