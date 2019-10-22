Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 23

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilar Miguel, Florencia, 78, Fresno, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Bautista, Cecilia, 56, Fresno, Oct. 13, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Cisneros, Esequiel, 93, Fresno, Oct. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ford, Edward Ricky, 47, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Gilbert, Clyde Earl, 79, Tulare, Oct. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Hall, Thomas Clifford, 74, Sanger, Oct. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Lee, Randal, 87, Fresno, Oct. 18, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Lopez, Estela Soria, 70, Dinuba, Oct. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Miller-Graves, Chloe, 54, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Miller, Dona, 100, Selma, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Misko, Richard James, 66, Porterville, Oct. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Ortiz-Vargas, Luis, 77, Exeter, Oct. 17, Smith Family Chapel

Parraz, Tommy, 71, Fresno, Oct. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Roberson, Kerry Jay, 58, Fresno, Oct. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Streets, Oliver, 82, Fresno, Oct. 16, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Torres Cortez Alfonso, 78, Fresno, Oct. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Vercoe, William, 92, Fresno, Oct. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Walters, James, 81, Madera, Oct. 17, Jay Chapel

Zimmerman, Lolita, 50, Porterville, Oct. 22, Porterville Funeral Cremation Center

