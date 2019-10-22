Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 23
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilar Miguel, Florencia, 78, Fresno, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Bautista, Cecilia, 56, Fresno, Oct. 13, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Cisneros, Esequiel, 93, Fresno, Oct. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ford, Edward Ricky, 47, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Gilbert, Clyde Earl, 79, Tulare, Oct. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Hall, Thomas Clifford, 74, Sanger, Oct. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Lee, Randal, 87, Fresno, Oct. 18, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Lopez, Estela Soria, 70, Dinuba, Oct. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Miller-Graves, Chloe, 54, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Miller, Dona, 100, Selma, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Misko, Richard James, 66, Porterville, Oct. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Ortiz-Vargas, Luis, 77, Exeter, Oct. 17, Smith Family Chapel
Parraz, Tommy, 71, Fresno, Oct. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Roberson, Kerry Jay, 58, Fresno, Oct. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Streets, Oliver, 82, Fresno, Oct. 16, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Torres Cortez Alfonso, 78, Fresno, Oct. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Vercoe, William, 92, Fresno, Oct. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Walters, James, 81, Madera, Oct. 17, Jay Chapel
Zimmerman, Lolita, 50, Porterville, Oct. 22, Porterville Funeral Cremation Center
Comments