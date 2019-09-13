Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 13
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Acevedo, Alice R., 89, Dinuba, Sept. 9, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Ball, Jimmy, 64, Fresno, Sept. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Davies Jr., Orland Garfield, 96, Fresno, Sept. 10, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Edlund, Beverly, 73, Caruthers, Sept. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Enders, Karen, 80, Visalia, Sept. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Franco, Jose Lloyd, 41, Fresno, Sept. 10, Serenity Funeral Services
Garcia, David Joe, 63, Fresno, Sept. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Gutierrez Sanchez, Cirilo, 86, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Lopez, Juan Julian, 87, Kingsburg, Sept. 11, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Moore, James, 75, Visalia, Sept. 12, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Mullins, Elese F., 92, Fresno, Sept. 12, Neptune Society of Central California
Rhem Sr., Alfred, 72, Fresno, Sept. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Rios Martinez, Ninive, 37, Tulare, Sept. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Sadahiro, Ayame, 95, Dinuba, Sept. 11, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Scow Higgins, Charline, 85, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Shumate, Harold E., 59, Fresno, Sept. 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Velez, Jesus, 78, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Wilson, Dianne Mariana, 75, Fresno, Sept. 11, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Wise, Melissa "Missy" Dawn, 51, Visalia, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
