Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 13

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Acevedo, Alice R., 89, Dinuba, Sept. 9, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Ball, Jimmy, 64, Fresno, Sept. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Davies Jr., Orland Garfield, 96, Fresno, Sept. 10, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Edlund, Beverly, 73, Caruthers, Sept. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Enders, Karen, 80, Visalia, Sept. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Franco, Jose Lloyd, 41, Fresno, Sept. 10, Serenity Funeral Services

Garcia, David Joe, 63, Fresno, Sept. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Gutierrez Sanchez, Cirilo, 86, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Lopez, Juan Julian, 87, Kingsburg, Sept. 11, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Moore, James, 75, Visalia, Sept. 12, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Mullins, Elese F., 92, Fresno, Sept. 12, Neptune Society of Central California

Rhem Sr., Alfred, 72, Fresno, Sept. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Rios Martinez, Ninive, 37, Tulare, Sept. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Sadahiro, Ayame, 95, Dinuba, Sept. 11, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Scow Higgins, Charline, 85, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Shumate, Harold E., 59, Fresno, Sept. 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Velez, Jesus, 78, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Wilson, Dianne Mariana, 75, Fresno, Sept. 11, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Wise, Melissa "Missy" Dawn, 51, Visalia, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

  Comments  