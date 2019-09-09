Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Sept. 10

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bayless Jr., Frank, 58, Fresno, Sept. 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Buss, Joyce, 85, Fresno, Sept. 5, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Davis, Maxine, 93, Fresno, Sept. 6, Chapel of the Light

Emmersen, Dale, 98, Reedley, Sept. 5, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Hartman, Michael John, 82, Clovis, Aug. 19, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Hinson, Michael, 67, Madera, Sept. 8, Jay Chapel

Ho, Howard, 61, Fresno, Sept. 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Klistoff, David, 77, Tulare, Sept. 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Lee Sr., Kenneth, 50, Fresno, Sept. 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Fneral Service Inc.

Mejia Flores, Elvia Johana, 26, Tulare, Sept. 7, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Parisi, Virginia, 89, Fresno, Aug. 27, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Powdrill, Rudolph, 88, Fresno, Aug. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Ruiz Maria DeJesus, 61, Fresno, Sept. 4, Lisle Funeral Home

Stollar Arthur L., 81, Fresno, Sept. 5, Lisle Funeral Home

Trevino, Ruben, 82, Madera, Sept. 2, Jay Chapel

Young, Willie, 76, Fresno, Sept. 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

