Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Sept. 10
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bayless Jr., Frank, 58, Fresno, Sept. 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Buss, Joyce, 85, Fresno, Sept. 5, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Davis, Maxine, 93, Fresno, Sept. 6, Chapel of the Light
Emmersen, Dale, 98, Reedley, Sept. 5, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Hartman, Michael John, 82, Clovis, Aug. 19, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Hinson, Michael, 67, Madera, Sept. 8, Jay Chapel
Ho, Howard, 61, Fresno, Sept. 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Klistoff, David, 77, Tulare, Sept. 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Lee Sr., Kenneth, 50, Fresno, Sept. 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Fneral Service Inc.
Mejia Flores, Elvia Johana, 26, Tulare, Sept. 7, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Parisi, Virginia, 89, Fresno, Aug. 27, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Powdrill, Rudolph, 88, Fresno, Aug. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Ruiz Maria DeJesus, 61, Fresno, Sept. 4, Lisle Funeral Home
Stollar Arthur L., 81, Fresno, Sept. 5, Lisle Funeral Home
Trevino, Ruben, 82, Madera, Sept. 2, Jay Chapel
Young, Willie, 76, Fresno, Sept. 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
