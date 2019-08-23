Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Aug. 24
Aguirre, Mateo P., 88, Kingsburg, Aug. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Barnett, Lonnie Lyle, 67, Exeter, Aug. 23, Smith Family Chapel
Botello Jr., Jose Gilbert, 38, Fresno, Aug. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Dempsey, David Wayne, 48, Porterville, Aug. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Morrison, Sandra, 46, Fresno, July 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Proctor, Ronnie, 63, Porterville, Aug. 22, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Rudino, Estella, 88, Fresno, Aug. 16, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Ruiz Sr., Richard Gerard, 65, Kingsburg, Aug. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Salas Jr., Gregorio, 59, Parlier, Aug. 21, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
Schauperl, Deleon, 85, Springville, Aug. 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
