Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Aug. 24

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguirre, Mateo P., 88, Kingsburg, Aug. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Barnett, Lonnie Lyle, 67, Exeter, Aug. 23, Smith Family Chapel

Botello Jr., Jose Gilbert, 38, Fresno, Aug. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Dempsey, David Wayne, 48, Porterville, Aug. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Morrison, Sandra, 46, Fresno, July 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Proctor, Ronnie, 63, Porterville, Aug. 22, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Rudino, Estella, 88, Fresno, Aug. 16, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Ruiz Sr., Richard Gerard, 65, Kingsburg, Aug. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Salas Jr., Gregorio, 59, Parlier, Aug. 21, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home

Schauperl, Deleon, 85, Springville, Aug. 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

