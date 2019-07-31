Death Notices for Thursday, Aug. 1

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilera, Connie, 91, Selma, July 26, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Burrell, Barbara, 67, Fresno, July 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Burtram, Woodrow Carol, 74, Porterville, July 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carrillo, Raymond, 75, Reedley, July 27, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Casner, Linda Diane, 56, Fresno, July 30, Affordable Direct Cremations

Costilla, Maria, 94, Madera, July 30, Jay Chapel

Garabedian, George, 80, Selma, July 22, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Garcia, Tommy, 59, Fresno, July 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Glick, Billie Rae, 88, Visalia, July 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Guerra, Juan Alberto "Johnny", 56, Fresno, July 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gutierrez, Amanda L., 74, Fresno, July 29, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Henry, Robert Gayland, 64, Porterville, July 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hernandez, Juan, 71, Terra Bella, July 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Holguin, Ana Maria, 98, Clovis, July 29, Boice Funeral Home

Ivy, Dollie R., 92, Fresno, July 27, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

James, Randy, 33, Clovis, July 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Mejia, Gil, 67, San Joaquin, July 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Oaxaca, Manuel, 82, Sanger, July 28, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Ocegueda, Sadie, 34, Porterville, July 28, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Potthast, Patricia J., 88, Fresno, June 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rogers, Mary Helen, 69, Clovis, July 27, Boice Funeral Home

Rowe, Julius Lawson, 91, Madera, July 22, Jay Chapel