Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, Aug. 1
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilera, Connie, 91, Selma, July 26, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Burrell, Barbara, 67, Fresno, July 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Burtram, Woodrow Carol, 74, Porterville, July 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Carrillo, Raymond, 75, Reedley, July 27, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Casner, Linda Diane, 56, Fresno, July 30, Affordable Direct Cremations
Costilla, Maria, 94, Madera, July 30, Jay Chapel
Garabedian, George, 80, Selma, July 22, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Garcia, Tommy, 59, Fresno, July 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Glick, Billie Rae, 88, Visalia, July 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Guerra, Juan Alberto "Johnny", 56, Fresno, July 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gutierrez, Amanda L., 74, Fresno, July 29, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Henry, Robert Gayland, 64, Porterville, July 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hernandez, Juan, 71, Terra Bella, July 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Holguin, Ana Maria, 98, Clovis, July 29, Boice Funeral Home
Ivy, Dollie R., 92, Fresno, July 27, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
James, Randy, 33, Clovis, July 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Mejia, Gil, 67, San Joaquin, July 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Oaxaca, Manuel, 82, Sanger, July 28, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Ocegueda, Sadie, 34, Porterville, July 28, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Potthast, Patricia J., 88, Fresno, June 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rogers, Mary Helen, 69, Clovis, July 27, Boice Funeral Home
Rowe, Julius Lawson, 91, Madera, July 22, Jay Chapel
Comments