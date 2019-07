Death Notices for Wednesday, July 31

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarez Jauregui, Benito, 90, Avenal, July 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Alvarez, Rosa Montufar, 93, Sanger, July 22, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home

Bidyak, Anna Yakovlevna, 95, Fresno, July 28, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Borges, Stephen Anthony, 59, Fresno, July 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Brown, John Andrew, 54, Fresno, July 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bundick, George D., 64, Farmersville, July 29, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Castro Garcia, Marbeli, 36, Tulare, July 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cedillo, Guadalupe, 62, Fresno, July 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Cope, Samuel, 65, Fresno, July 28, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Counter, Robert Richard, 82, Fresno, July 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Enos, Charles A. Jr., 78, Fresno, July 26, Chapel of the Funeral Home

Fields, Robert Alan, 80, Fresno, July 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Figueroa, Judith Marie, 9, Dinuba, July 24, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Fuentes, Jesus, 46, Sanger, July 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Garcia, Alfred, 92, Fresno, July 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Gregory, Llana Jo, 74, Fish Camp, July 30, Neptune Society of Central California

Hankin, Alexander Joseph, 29, Exeter, July 29, Smith Family Chapel

Johnson, Sterling, 71, Fresno, July 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Lopez, Tony Richard, 70, Fresno, July 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Morton, J. W., 89, Kingsburg, July 26, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Murillo Sanchez, Serafin, 72, Strathmore, July 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Nelson, Lucia Mae, 70, Clovis, July 28, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Ortiz Luna, Josue, infant, Caruthers, July 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Patrick III, Will, 37, Fresno, July 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Preston, Kay, 74, Fresno, July 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ruminson, Debbie C., 62, Dinuba, July 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Valente, Joseph Richard, 80, Madera, July 28, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Villanueva, Miguel, 61, Farmersville, July 28, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter