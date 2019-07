Death Notices for Tuesday, July 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Brunswick, Casimir W., 96, Reedley, July 25, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Chacon, Jr., Victoriano Montez, 72, Pinedale, July 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Eddings, Thomas, 74, Lemoore, July 28, Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel

Espinoza, Elva B., 71, Fresno, July 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Gartner, Fred, 100, Madera, July 25, Affordable Direct Cremations

Haigh, Kare Louise, 79, Fresno, July 24, Neptune Society of Central California

Kellogg, Sofie Leon, 90, Fresno, July 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lee, Kandy Coleen, 72, Fresno, July 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lopez, Emilia A., 95, Fresno, July 26, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Mares, Jennifer, 61, Selma, July 22, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Martinez, Esther, 87, Fresno, July 26, Lisle Funeral Home

Martinez, Patsy J., 75, Reedley, July 25, Cairns Funeral Home

Perez, Jimmy Luna, 68, Madera, July 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Quintana, Hector S., 74, Fresno, July 20, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Reyes, Betsy Sesmas, 92, Fresno, July 26, Lisle Funeral Home

Robinson, Donald R., 82, Terra Bella, July 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Roe, Dena Michelle, 56, Fresno, July 25, Serenity Funeral Services

Siharath, Khamma, 95, Poterville, July 28, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Tatum, Jerry L., 78, Fresno, July 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Thayer, Delores, 88, Visalia, July 26, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Vang, Joseph Ge, 57, Fresno, July 19, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Yang, Sao, 56, Fresno, July 18, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel