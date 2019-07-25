Death Notices
Death Notices for Friday, July 26
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Acevedo de Blancas, Flora, 86, Parlier, July 22, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
Blake, Michael Francis, 31, Fresno, July 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Bryant, Stephanie, 64, Fresno, July 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Contreras, Gilbert Lopez, 88, Fresno, July 23, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Davis Sr, Leevell, 62, Fresno, July 14, Edward A Cooper Cremation Society, Inc
Gonzalez, Dora A., 54, Tulare, July 20, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia
Gonzalez, Michael Anthony, 28, Fresno, July 17, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Heredia, Tolentino V., 78, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Holliman, Melva J., 69, Fresno, July 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Lewis, Ronnie Lee, 65, Fresno, July 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Madrigal Pineda, Ramon, 38, Porterville, July 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Major, Gwendolyn, 56, Fresno, July 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Manlosa, Zenaida Arcuino, 85, Fresno , July 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Meehan, Wanda Victoria, 86, Fresno, July 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Mitchell. Joan, 80, Fresno, July 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rochelle, Mildred Thatcher, 98, Bend, OR. formerly of Fresno July 18, Autumn Funerals of Bend
Rogers, Matthew L., 82, Visalia, July 22, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia
Senke, Lucile Schramm, 92, Clovis, July 18, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Weidinger, Charles, 99, Fresno, July 17, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Weidinger, Wilma, 94, Fresno, July 21, Clovis Funeral Chapel
