Death Notices for Friday, July 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Acevedo de Blancas, Flora, 86, Parlier, July 22, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home

Blake, Michael Francis, 31, Fresno, July 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bryant, Stephanie, 64, Fresno, July 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Contreras, Gilbert Lopez, 88, Fresno, July 23, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Davis Sr, Leevell, 62, Fresno, July 14, Edward A Cooper Cremation Society, Inc

Gonzalez, Dora A., 54, Tulare, July 20, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia

Gonzalez, Michael Anthony, 28, Fresno, July 17, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Heredia, Tolentino V., 78, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Holliman, Melva J., 69, Fresno, July 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Lewis, Ronnie Lee, 65, Fresno, July 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Madrigal Pineda, Ramon, 38, Porterville, July 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Major, Gwendolyn, 56, Fresno, July 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Manlosa, Zenaida Arcuino, 85, Fresno , July 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Meehan, Wanda Victoria, 86, Fresno, July 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Mitchell. Joan, 80, Fresno, July 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rochelle, Mildred Thatcher, 98, Bend, OR. formerly of Fresno July 18, Autumn Funerals of Bend

Rogers, Matthew L., 82, Visalia, July 22, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia

Senke, Lucile Schramm, 92, Clovis, July 18, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Weidinger, Charles, 99, Fresno, July 17, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Weidinger, Wilma, 94, Fresno, July 21, Clovis Funeral Chapel