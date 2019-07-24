Death Notices for Thursday, July 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bates, Deborah Jean, 64, Terra Bella, July 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Bedolla Ceballos, Ramiro, 67, Porterville, July 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Croft, Alice, 97, Kingsburg, July 22, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Diaz, Julia, 82, Fresno, July 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Dinkins, Reba Jo, 78, Fresno, July 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Gutierrez, Armando, 60, Porterville, July 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Jeung, Sau Han, 87, Fresno, July 21, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Mathers, Richard James, 60, Fresno, July 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

McCluskey, Leone, 78, Clovis, July 22, Serenity Funeral Services

Munoz, Lupe Valdez, 56, Fresno, July 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Nix, Jim D., 91, Porterville, July 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Perry, Douglas Gregory, 76, Fresno, July 13, Boice Funeral Home

Ruvio Palacios, Librado, 57, Porterville, July 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Villegas, Frank, 54, Cutler, July 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba

Ward, Rodney Stewart, 53, South Lake Tahoe, formerly of Fresno July 21, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Watson, Danny, 46, Dinuba, July 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel