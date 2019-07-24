Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, July 25
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bates, Deborah Jean, 64, Terra Bella, July 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Bedolla Ceballos, Ramiro, 67, Porterville, July 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Croft, Alice, 97, Kingsburg, July 22, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Diaz, Julia, 82, Fresno, July 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Dinkins, Reba Jo, 78, Fresno, July 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Gutierrez, Armando, 60, Porterville, July 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Jeung, Sau Han, 87, Fresno, July 21, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Mathers, Richard James, 60, Fresno, July 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
McCluskey, Leone, 78, Clovis, July 22, Serenity Funeral Services
Munoz, Lupe Valdez, 56, Fresno, July 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Nix, Jim D., 91, Porterville, July 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Perry, Douglas Gregory, 76, Fresno, July 13, Boice Funeral Home
Ruvio Palacios, Librado, 57, Porterville, July 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Villegas, Frank, 54, Cutler, July 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba
Ward, Rodney Stewart, 53, South Lake Tahoe, formerly of Fresno July 21, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Watson, Danny, 46, Dinuba, July 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
