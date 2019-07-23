Death Notices for Wednesday, July 24

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Burchard, William, 98, Fresno, July 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Crombie, Glora Lea, 87, Fresno, July 21, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Curiel De leon, Salome, 98, Sanger, July 10, Reade and Sons Funeral home

Diaz, Esteban Aurelio, 32, Porterville, July 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Fralicks, Ronald, 85, Chowchilla, July 21, Jay Chapel

Molina, Anthony Joseph, 58, Pinedale, July 12, Affordable Direct Cremations

Moran, Anita, 68, Fresno, July 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ortega Cayetano, Celso, 29, Laton, July 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ryan Jr., Michael J., 89, Fresno, July 15, Jay Chapel

Sweidy, Thelma Lee, 75, Fresno, July 22, Boice Funeral Home

Vartanian, Vartan, 71, Kingsburg, July 19, Affordable Direct Cremations