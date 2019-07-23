Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, July 24
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Burchard, William, 98, Fresno, July 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Crombie, Glora Lea, 87, Fresno, July 21, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Curiel De leon, Salome, 98, Sanger, July 10, Reade and Sons Funeral home
Diaz, Esteban Aurelio, 32, Porterville, July 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Fralicks, Ronald, 85, Chowchilla, July 21, Jay Chapel
Molina, Anthony Joseph, 58, Pinedale, July 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
Moran, Anita, 68, Fresno, July 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ortega Cayetano, Celso, 29, Laton, July 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ryan Jr., Michael J., 89, Fresno, July 15, Jay Chapel
Sweidy, Thelma Lee, 75, Fresno, July 22, Boice Funeral Home
Vartanian, Vartan, 71, Kingsburg, July 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
Comments