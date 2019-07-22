Death Notices for Tuesday, July 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Buchanan, Robert Byrnes, 90, Fresno, July 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Cooper, Dorothy Ruth, 85, Porterville, July 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Haupt, Adam, 96, Hanford, July 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Martinez, Maria Josefa, 66, Clovis, July 11, Boice Fueral

Okino, Steve Kikuo, 66, Clovis, July 13, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Perales, Eldia, 53, Fresno, July 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Zepeda, Armando, 56, Sanger, July 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home