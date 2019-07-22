Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, July 23
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Buchanan, Robert Byrnes, 90, Fresno, July 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Cooper, Dorothy Ruth, 85, Porterville, July 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Haupt, Adam, 96, Hanford, July 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Martinez, Maria Josefa, 66, Clovis, July 11, Boice Fueral
Okino, Steve Kikuo, 66, Clovis, July 13, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Perales, Eldia, 53, Fresno, July 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Zepeda, Armando, 56, Sanger, July 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Comments